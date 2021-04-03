Saturday, 03 April 2021 – While consumption of alcohol is considered a sin by a majority of the Christian faithful, worshippers at Gabola Church in South Africa indulge in all manner of alcoholic drinks during sermons led by their pastor.

According to the founder of the controversial church, Bishop Tsieti Maketi, to become a full member of the church, all you have to do is to be a consumer of any alcoholic drink.

Members of the church do not give offerings; instead, they are encouraged to buy alcohol from a store inside the church.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related