Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly differed with members of the infamous deep state over his succession in 2022.

Impeccable sources say the Son of Jomo wants Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to be his successor in 2022.

However, ‘deep state’, which consists of powerful men and women in Kenya, is of the idea that Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, should be the man to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

The ‘deep state’ says, Mudavadi, who is also a former Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, is an experienced and sober man, unlike Raila Odinga who is an activist.

But the President has been constantly been telling his ‘superiors ‘that the only man who can rescue Kenya’s economy in 2022 is a no-nonsense leader and that is why his endorsement is Raila Odinga.

“The President has been maintaining that his successor must be Raila Odinga in 2022,” said a source.

The Kenyan DAILY POST