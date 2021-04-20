Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – A video of two students getting naughty after they forgot to turn off their camera during a zoom class is going viral online.

From the video, the lady had just finished a zoom class when her boyfriend appeared behind her and started making out with her.

She responded in kind and did not seem bothered.

However, her camera was still on.

Her classmates did not only watch the embarrassing incident but also recorded it and shared it on social media and the two love birds are trending for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST