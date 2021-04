Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested human rights activist, Edwin Kiama, on Tuesday, over a controversial poster he allegedly posted on social media over the weekend.

The police accused Kiama of making a post where he asked the world to stop giving president Uhuru Kenyatta loans.

In the post on Twitter, Kiama said the loans that are given to Uhuru are stolen.

Here is the controversial post.

