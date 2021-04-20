Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – For the past 10 days, Kenyans have been glued on TV watching interviews for the Chief Justice Position where some shortlisted candidates have appeared before the Judicial Service Commission panel.

David Maraga, who is the former chief justice, retired early this year prompting the search of another person to fill his boots.

Of the 13 applicants, only ten were shortlisted for the interview.

They included Dr. Wekesa Moni, Philip Murgor, Prof Patricia Mbote, Justice Said Chitembwe, Justice Martha Koome, Fred Ngatia Justice, Alice Yano, Marete Njagi, Justice Nduma Nderi, and Justice William Ouko.

Several candidates have been interviewed but there is a man who is being interviewed today who according to an impeccable source he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred candidate.

Senior Counsel Paul Ngatia was born in 1956 in Laikipia County and has 41 years of legal experience.

He was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1980.

Ngatia holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of London in which he graduated in 1984.

He earned a Masters of Applied Philosophy and Ethics from Strathmore University in 2019 and also holds a bachelor in Law from the Nairobi University.

After being admitted to the Bar in 1980, Fred Ngatia worked as a state counsel rising to become senior state counsel at the former state law office for 7 years.

He left in 1987 and was a partner at Kagia & Ngatia Advocates from 1987-1996 when he founded his Legal Practice. He works there today.

Ngatia is well known for representing the President in the disputed presidential election at the Supreme Court in 2013 as well as in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST