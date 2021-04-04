Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo and her Homa Bay Town counterpart, Peter Kaluma, have revealed an elaborate plan by the so-called ‘deep state’ to curtail former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political influence in Luo Nyanza.

According to the two MPs, who are Raila Odinga’s footsoldiers, the ‘deep state’ intends to use Migori Governor Zachariah Okoth Obado to paralyze Raila’s Influence in Luo Nyanza.

Raila and Obado have been having a frosty relationship in the recent past.

Obado had earlier hinted at quitting the ODM party to form a political party that would see him run for the presidency in 2022.

According to the controversial governor, Raila and Uhuru have destroyed Kenya’s economy and what Kenyans need is fresh leadership to fix the mess.

However, Millie Odhiambo has dismissed Obado’s claims saying he is part of an elaborate plan to assassinate Raila politically.

“Raila has been ill for more than three weeks now and has recovered. However, some have taken advantage of this opportunity to ridicule him. Raila is a national leader whose political influence is high,” Hon Millie claimed.

Peter Kaluma, on the other hand, warned that they will not allow anybody to be used to despise or humiliate Raila.

