Monday, April 19, 2021 – Controversial private detective, Jane Mugo, has offered investigative journalist, Purity Mwambia, a piece of advice on how to protect herself after she did an expose on Citizen Tv on how rogue Kenya police officers rent their guns and uniforms to criminals.

The expose, which many Kenyans termed as a masterpiece, exposed how Kenya Police Administration officers, General Service Unit(GSU) officers, and even Kenya Army officers rent guns to criminals in exchange for money.

Kenyans were shocked by the expose and asked Purity Mwambia to get security since she can be assassinated by the rogue police officers.

However, detective Jane Mugo has advised Purity Mwambia not to be intimidated.

Mugo revealed that she also received several threats after exposing a major corruption scandal within the government.

Mugo thanked Purity Mwambia for exposing the rot in the Kenya police.

