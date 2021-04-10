Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Uasin Gishu County Health officers are now asking the national government to lockdown the county due to a surge in Coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

Addressing the press on Friday, Health Executive Evelyne Rotich, said the county is recording more than 60 infections daily with many residents defying Ministry of Health control protocols.

She said unless residents adhere to the protocols, the county risks having a lockdown imposed to control the spread.

“Our people must revert back to measures including social distancing, use of masks, and regular hand washing. Unless they do so, the numbers we are seeing could worsen,” said Rotich.

ICU beds and other Covid-19 facilities are full due to high admissions in the region.

Rotich said the county will crackdown on hotels, bars, and other institutions openly defying the control measures.

“We will withdraw licences for bars operating outside stipulated hours and without adhering to the measures in place,” said Rotich.

The Kenyan DAILY POST