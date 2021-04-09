Friday, April 9, 2021 – Britons are currently mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, who died on Friday aged 99.

Prince Philip, who was a loving husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died in his sleep at Windsor Castle, located in the English county of Berkshire.

Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said the Duke of Edinburg will be buried in accordance with the British monarch traditions.

Immediately after the Prince died Buckingham Palace activated Operation Forth Bridge.

This is meant to tell the whole Commonwealth countries that Britain is mourning.

Flags above public buildings are to be lowered to half-mast, and all royal public appearances are canceled until further notice.

Television newsreaders will wear black as a mark of respect. and MPs will wear black armbands in parliament.

For around eight days, the Queen is not expected to perform any of her constitutional duties, meaning no new laws will be passed, for example.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, would be “lying in state” at Westminster Abbey, before being buried in St George’s Chapel.

However, the Duke has previously said he didn’t “want the fuss”. It’s therefore been suggested he might be buried in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related