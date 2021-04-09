Friday, April 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto secretly met ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy yesterday.

The DP was accompanied by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and his former Sports counterpart Rashid Echesa.

Governor Oparanya hinted that the DP wanted them to form an alliance, predicting that both the United Democratic Party (UDA) and ODM could work together in the future.

“It was a chance meeting. Being a politician, the DP asked if we can work together and I told him that such a decision had to be made by the party,” Oparanya revealed.

On his part, Echesa alleged that members of the UDA party were holding a meeting when they were joined by Oparanya.

Oparanya is one of the ODM party members who have applied for the Party’s presidential ticket come 2022. The other is his Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho.

Recently, the Kakamega governor made remarks that seemed to be contradicting those of his party leader Raila Odinga.

He had wanted the BBI referendum pushed to next year so that available resources could be used to deal with Covid-19.

“If there is no money at the National Treasury, there is no need of pushing to have the referendum this year.”

“We should plan to hold the referendum next year when our economy has stabilised and Covid-19 contained,” he said.

