Friday, April 9, 2021 – Renowned radio presenter and TV host, Miss Katiwa, has disclosed that her love affair with Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Arnold Origi, was brewed on social media.

Speaking in an interview, Katiwa said that Origi, who is popularly known as Kenya One, slid into her DM and started wooing her.

Origi had gotten information from one of Katiwa’s friends that she has a crush on him and so, he decided to shoot his shot.

“I met Kenya One (Origi) through a mutual friend. The friend used to know I had a crush on Origi so he went and told him.

“Apparently, Origi had also been stalking me and kinder liked me so when he got the news from our mutual friend, he didn’t waste time shooting his shot.

“He immediately slid into my DM” she said.

Katiwa clarified that she is dating Origi but they are not engaged.

However, she hopes that they will take their relationship to another level.

“There were rumors going around but I will make this clear. I’m not engaged, we are dating. The speculations emerged from the ring. I’m always wearing rings while going live on the TV show but on this particular day I had removed some of the rings and remained with one and before I knew it, the speculations had begun” the NTV Jamrock Regage show host clarified.

Katiwa and Origi had been dating for a year before they went public with their relationship.

