Monday, April 12, 2021 – The owner of CarMax yard which is located along Ngong Road is counting heavy losses after a huge tree fell on high-end vehicles that were on display.

The huge tree fell on the vehicles worth millions of shillings, following heavy rains witnessed in different parts of the city over the weekend.

Among the vehicles that were destroyed and almost reduced to shells after the huge tree fell included Toyota Landcruisers and Prados.

Watch video.

