Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Residents of Nyayo Estate in Embakasi are reeling in shock after a middle-aged man was arrested at night breaking into one of the houses and upon further investigations, they discovered that he has been spying on them.

The residents stumbled upon messages on his phone where he has listed number plates of several cars that belong to the residents of the popular estate and the time they check-in.

It’s still not clear why he was planning to do with the information found on his phone.

Is he part of a car theft syndicate?

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST