Sunday, April 11, 2021 – ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has responded to claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sacked him after he pulled a prank on April Fools’ Day claiming Raila has applied for ODM’s ticket to run for the presidency in 2022, a prank that Deputy President William Ruto and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, among others, believed to be gospel truth.

Venting on social media on Saturday, Sifuna dismissed rumors that he had been fired.

He complained that people had formed a habit of peddling fake information about him.

“This exact time last year, it was said I was in quarantine with Corona…Today, you guys have fired me, then what will you do next year, kill me?” he posed.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi weighed in on the matter, assuring that Sifuna’s position was still intact.

“This is fake news. Edwin Sifuna is in the ODM party to stay but we appreciate your continued publicity to the party,” Amisi said.

Sifuna has been trending for the better part of the day after rumors claimed that he had been fired by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

As the party’s secretary-general, however, Sifuna can only be hired and fired by the National Executive Committee.

In his docket, Sifuna deals with the management of party operations, implementation of Party decisions, processing the clearance of persons to be appointed by the National Executive Committee as Party’s nominees to the County Assembly or Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST