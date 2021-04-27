Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Former Wasafi label signee, Harmonize, has left tongues wagging after he shared photos displaying his unique fashion style.

The talented Bongo singer, who is currently enjoying massive airplay after he released a collabo with veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba a few days ago, rocked an outfit that left fans doubting his mental status.

Fans flocked to his Instagram page and trolled him, urging him to visit the nearest mental hospital.

Check out these photos.

