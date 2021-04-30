Friday, 30 April 2021 – Harambee Stars coach and Radio Jambo presenter, Jacob Ghost Mulee, is stranded in India with his elder brother, after the Government banned direct flights from the Covid-19 ravaged country.

According to well-placed sources, Mulee and his brother had planned to come back to the country next week but their plans were foiled after flights in and out of India were banned by the Kenyan Government.

The two have been recuperating in India after undergoing surgery.

The football tactician donated one of his kidneys to his ailing brother last weekend.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe suspended all flights from India to Kenya for the next 14 days effective May 1st, following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Southern Asia country.

Kagwe issued a 72-hour timeline to Kenyans traveling back from India to make their travel plans – a move that has left hundreds of Kenyans stranded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST