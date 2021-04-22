Thursday, 22 April 2021 – Renowned media personality Caroline Mutoko has gushed over her 10-year-old daughter Nduku and revealed that she is surprised to see how she is growing fast.

Just to refresh your memory, Mutoko adopted Nduku when she was eight months old.

She has been a wonderful mother to Nduku for the last 10 years that they have been living together as a family.

The former Kiss 100 presenter has posted a cute photo enjoying daughter-mother moments with her pretty daughter and revealed that the best gift you can give a child is time.

Mutoko noted that the only love language kids understand is the time that you dedicate to them and that’s why she tries her best to spend time with her daughter despite having a tight schedule.

She further confessed that seeing how her adopted daughter is growing fast breaks her heart and makes it swell in equal measure.

“To a child, “Love” is spelt, “T.I.M.E” Growing too fast.

“My heart breaks and swells in equal measure.

“Time goes so fast,” the sweet posted reads.

Se the lovely photo that she posted bonding with Nduku.

