Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga is the talk of the town over his drastic weight loss that has left him unrecognizable.

Speaking to a local daily, the County boss revealed that he used to weigh 110 kilograms at the start of 2020.

However, he started intense exercises when Covid-19 hit the country and has lost 30Kgs so far.

Rasanga says part of his exercise regimen includes Trekking and jogging up Akara Hill in his County.

In March this year, the outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor made headlines after he sent away his bodyguards and drivers to safeguard himself from Covid-19.

Under the 2010 constitution, Governors are supposed to have at least two board guards and drivers to enable them deliver their constitutional duties.

The Governor, who is a close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said he would rather drive himself than risk getting the coronavirus from a driver who may be having the virus.

Check out photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST