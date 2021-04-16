Friday, April 16, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has shared five life lessons that she has learnt as a mother, wife, and politician as she turns 50 years old.

Taking to Twitter, the mother of three revealed that her number one lesson is that it is important to have an anchor that will hold you steadfast through life’s ups and downs.

“As I celebrate my 50th birthday today I thought I’d share 5 lessons I’ve learnt in life;

1. Have an Anchor! Mine is God. Life will throw you twists and turns and in those moments of turbulence the anchor holds!” tweeted Ms Waiguru.

Check the five life lessons from her below

