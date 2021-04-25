Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, is in a celebratory mood after one of her sons won an international scholarship competition

Waiguru’s son, who is a student at Brookhouse International School, won a scholarship worth KSh 750,000.

Brookhouse students competed with other students from Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe during the University of Dundee’s African Schools Mooting Competition 2021.

The competition saw each team member of Brookhouse International School win a £100 (Ksh 15,010) voucher and a scholarship worth £5,000 (Ksh 750, 505) per annum should they apply and be accepted to one of Dundee’s LLB programs.

Following the win, Waiguru, who has been mentioned in several corruption scandals, took to social media to celebrate her son’s achievement and warned top lawyers in the country Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, and Donald B. Kipkorir that her son is coming for their jobs.

“So proud of my son Ron and his Brookhouse school teammates for the outstanding performance at African Schools Mooting Competition 2021, for both winning the first position in Africa and £5000 p.a. partial law scholarship.

“Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi Donald B. Kipkorir watch out … the future is here!” Waiguru wrote on her social media page.

