Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the government of Kenya is finalising a deal with AstraZeneca that will see 25 million COVID-19 vaccines delivered in the country by June this year.

Kenya received 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 3 and an additional 100,000 doses of the same from the Indian government.

However, the demand for the vaccines has shot up and now the Kenya government is doing everything it can to ensure more Kenyans are inoculated before the end of the year.

Already, 339,893 Kenyans have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine as of Wednesday – 99,084 are health workers, 27, 945 security officers, 45,877 teachers, and 166,987 are other members of the public, including residents who are 58 years and older.

To obtain herd immunity, Kenya needs to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population and that is approximately 34 million doses within a year otherwise, these vaccines will be rendered useless given how quickly Covid-19 is mutating.

