Thursday April 22, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has admitted to breaking the law to save a man who had collapsed.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Day Break early today, Mutua disclosed that he was driving along State House Road when he spotted a man lying by the roadside.

“The other day I was driving, I was coming to Nairobi and I was driving on State House Road.”

“I saw a man lying down by the side of the road and he was jerking his hands.”

“As I passed, it occurred to me, ‘that man looks like he is sick.’ He was not drunk because he was wearing a mask, a pair of jeans and a shirt. He looked sick,” he stated.

Mutua was discussing some circumstances that can lead people to break the law and why they should be pardoned.

Mutua narrated that he decided to make an illegal U-turn on the highly guarded road after noticing that the other passers-by were largely ignoring the man.

“I stopped and did an illegal U-turn because I looked in my mirror and I just saw people passing.”

“I went, stopped in the middle of the road and put on my hazards.”

“I was getting out of the car when police who were protecting an embassy building there came out and we were able to help the man.”

“We realised he was suffering from Epilepsy or something like that,” he added.

With the help of the police officers, he took the man to a hospital for medical attention before resuming his journey.

“I made an illegal U-turn, I blocked the highway and contravened the law but was it justified?

“Everything has to be looked at according to the circumstances happening,” he explained

The Kenyan DAILY POST