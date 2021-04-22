Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei and nominated MP, Jenniffer Shamalla, on Wednesday, decided to wash their dirty linen in public when the former revealed how the latter was nominated to Parliament.

In a chaotic faceoff on Citizen TV, Gladys Shollei told off Shamalla after she spoke ill of Deputy President William Ruto.

Shollei told Shamalla that it is Ruto who ensured she is nominated to Parliament in 2017.

The fiery woman rep further urged Shamalla that it is Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who phoned the nominated MP and informed her that she has been nominated to Parliament.

“Shamalla you were recommended to the President by Deputy President William Ruto and it is Murkomen who informed you,” Shollei said.

Shamalla shot back saying Ruto didn’t nominate her and didn’t have the power to do so.

“She said it was the Jubilee party leadership organ as a whole that nominated her.

