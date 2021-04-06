Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Herman Manyora, has damped the spirits of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, in their efforts to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

This is after he claimed that Uhuru will never hand over power to them.

According to Manyora, Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi is Uhuru’s preferred presidential candidate and is the one likely to be given the mantle.

He warned Raila and the ‘cerelac boys’ to stop deluding themselves because to Uhuru, they are just flower girls and a means to an end.

However, he warned that Deputy President William Ruto would beat Gideon hands down if he is nominated as the presidential candidate for the newly formed One Kenya Alliance which has the blessing of Uhuru.

“Gideon Moi is a prince; a prince does not need to fight for power; he is given.”

“I know he is Uhuru’s favourite candidate, but he does not have what it takes to win elections.”

“If he is chosen as the One Kenya Alliance candidate, he will be breakfast for William Ruto.”

“Despite being Uhuru’s favourite, he would be floored by Ruto by 7:30am when polling stations are opened,” Manyora opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related