Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Deputy President and his allies in Tanga Tanga have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to introduce a raft of reliefs to cushion Kenyans from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the press yesterday, Ruto’s Tanga Tanga legislators said the relief measures should target at least 4 million households in the five counties currently under a second lockdown.

Led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), the legislators said the five counties are key generators of government revenue.

“The people in the affected counties are not just generators of government revenue.”

“They also directly support the lives of millions of Kenyans across the country,” said Kihika.

As part of the measures, the three lawmakers want Uhuru to allocate funds to supports hotels, market vendors, matatus, and Boda Boda operators and bars.

They said the government should allocate at least Sh14 billion that would have been used for the BBI referendum to give stipends of Sh3,500 per month to four million households.

They further told the president to reallocate Sh50 billion from the Defence and Interior ministries budgets to facilitate mass testing of Kenyans.

On March 26, Uhuru ordered the cessation of movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and four other counties following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Kenyans were prohibited from moving into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru counties.

The president had also ordered a revision of curfew hours for the five counties to 8 pm-4 am. The rest of the country continues to observe the 10 pm to 4 am timing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

