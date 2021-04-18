The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.

The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Front Office Assistants

Ref: TNH/HRD/FOA/04/2021

Contract Terms

Reporting to the Credit Controller, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring smooth flow of patient journey from admission to discharge.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Registration and Booking Management

Registration of patients in the Kranium System

Advance booking of patient in Clinics before the appointment date where applicable.

Ensuring services are rendered to bonafide corporate scheme beneficiaries.

Validating corporate patients ensuring correct documentation is given and properly filed and liaising with insurance companies regarding pre-authorization.

Integration of inpatient records, outpatient records and outpatient centres patient records.

Billing & Authorization

Billing of patient.

Receiving and receipt correctly funds as per the source document.

Processing patient admission liaising with the Nurse for bed allocation and admitting Doctor.

Seeking authorization for emergency admission.

Ensuring all claim forms are signed by the Doctor and attached to the invoices then forwarded to the Senior Cashier at the end of a shift.

Dropping funds receipted onto the drop-in safe, when applicable.

Banking all receipts with Chief Cashier.

Inventory Management.

Customer Care

Ensuring consistency on the customer care standards and telephone etiquette are maintained at all times.

Establishing accurate, honest and positive relationship with internal and external customer.

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

CPA Part 2 or Diploma in Front Office Operations

At least one (1) year experience

Good working knowledge of Ms Excel.

Good interpersonal and Communication skills.

Excellent customer care skills.

Basic Life Support.

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned not later than FRIDAY 30th APRIL 2021.

Director Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

Nairobi

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org

NOTE:

Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA PIN Certificate

Current Colored Passport Photo

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct

Academic and Professional Certificates

Certificates of Service from previous employers

NB: THE NAIROBI HOSPITAL DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING).