Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Veronicah Mwaura, known to many as Miss Obija, is mourning the sudden demise of her father.

Veronicah’s father, Mr. Mwaura, succumbed to Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

She announced the sad news of her father’s death on Facebook through an emotional post.

Her mother is also in critical condition after she tested positive for the deadly virus on March 26th.

“I just want to hear your voice again. Daddy you had my back, you believed in me. My first love. It’s hard. ‘Mum’ as you called me.

“I don’t know how to mourn you, you didn’t teach us that. Daddy Daddy.This is hard.

“Mum will be well, you kept on asking about how’s she is fearing..We couldn’t tell her when you left; she was fighting for her life too.

“Dad our friend.This hurts. Mwaura’s family are in deep pain,” she mourned.

About 5 days ago, Miss Obija made a post on Facebook revealing that her parents had tested positive and urged Kenyans to observe all the Covid-19 protocols.

“Results came out, My loved ones are covid positive. God take charge. Please wear masks,” the post read.

Here are photos of her deceased dad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related