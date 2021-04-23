Friday, April 23, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has celebrated his adopted son, Gift Osinya, after he completed hisKenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Lenana School.

The flamboyant politician, who is known to be philanthropic,said Gift and his younger brother, Satrine Osinya, whom he adopted in 2014, have been a blessing to his family.

Sonko took in the two boys in 2014 after their mother died during a terror attack at the Joy in Jesus International Ministry church in Likoni, Mombasa.

“Gift and Satrine have been an immense blessing to me and my family ever since, and it’s been with great joy that we have watched the two grow into fine, young men with a promising future ahead of them,” Sonko wrote.

Gift did his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2016 and scored an impressive 399 marks out of the possible 500 marks.

“So, today was again a moment of great joy and a big milestone for us as a family when Master Gift Osinya completed his KCSE at the Lenana School.

“My son Gift, I am so proud of you, and truly grateful to God for the blessing you have been in our lives,” Sonko added.

Sonko asked God to guide the young man as he opens a new chapter in his life.

“I pray that the God of Daniel, Meshack and Abednego who saved your life, and that of your younger brother Satrine, will forever walk before you and with you at all times as you enter the next phase of your life as a young adult,” added the former Governor.

