Sunday, April 11, 2021 – A notorious conman who is disguising himself as a prophet of God has been called out on social media for brainwashing his followers and conning them like fools.

The youthful preacher, who calls himself Prophet Allan Jomba, claims he has “Holy Water” that can heal all diseases.

A video shared on Twitter by blogger Mutai shows the fake prophet sprinkling the so-called ‘Holy Water’ on a man whose hand was paralyzed.

The “Holy Water” comes at a price.

