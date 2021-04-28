Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Court of Appeal judge Martha Koome will make history by becoming Kenya’s first female Chief Justice pending vetting by Parliament.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has in the past two weeks held extensive interviews in the search for the president of the Supreme Court, before announcing Justice Koome as the nominee for the post yesterday.

Speaking to a local publication after her nomination was announced, Koome assured that she would uphold the integrity of the office.

This was her second attempt to take on the position after an unsuccessful bid to succeed CJ Willy Mutunga in 2016.

According to sources, Koome was chosen because she won the confidence of the entire selection panel.

She is also said to be the most relied upon to mend fences between the Judiciary and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

In her interview, Koome stated that the issue of the appointment of the 41 judges ought to be addressed stating that she would even engage the president to seek a resolution over the stalemate.

“Even if it has been tried before, I am not the one who did so I would try again,” she stated during her interview.

Being a Judiciary insider also played to her advantage as she is seen as the most competent person to deal with corruption issues in the Judiciary.

“She also has the muscle to fight corruption and cartels in the Judiciary,” a senior judicial officer said.

According to insiders, Justice Koome emerged as the front runner among three other top candidates, winning by a slim margin.

Koome’s non-combat style of handling matters was also viewed as a strength in mending the relationship between the government and the Judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST