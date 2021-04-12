Monday, April 12, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has claimed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has met Deputy President William Ruto four times and not once.

Oparanya met Ruto on Wednesday, April 7, at Mara, a rendezvous which the county boss said had the blessing of his ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

In a press conference yesterday, Ngunjiri rubbished claims the meeting between Oparanya and the deputy president was premised on the possibility of a coalition between Raila and Ruto.

“Oparanya has met with my DP four times.”

“Everybody is putting their house in order ahead of the next elections.”

“Leave Oparanya alone.”

“He is just one governor,” Ngunjiri said.

According to him, Oparanya was not representing the Opposition leader in the meeting but was instead looking out for his own interests as the 2022 General Elections approach.

“He (Oparanya) is just looking for a position in the hustler nation,” he said.

The Tanga Tanga lawmaker insisted the DP cannot work with the former prime minister because the now seemingly flimsy handshake truce between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta only proved he is not good with political marriages.

“Raila cannot work with anybody.”

“You can see how they have started insulting the president.”

“Look at how in line with their interests, they’ve turned against BBI because of the 70 additional constituencies proposed,” he said.

Ngunjiri said Ruto’s camp was always ready to welcome people and politicians with similar ideologies as political realignments occasioned by next year’s polls take shape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

