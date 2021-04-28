Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – A middle-aged Nairobi man who has been displaying a flamboyant lifestyle on social media has been exposed as a dangerous conman.

He mostly targets naïve ladies who fall into his trap because of his flashy lifestyle and heavily built body.

The notorious conman poses with hired top-of-the-range vehicles to fool his potential victims.

He pretends to run an online trading company but he is just another serial conman.

He was exposed by a lady on the popular Buyer Beware Group on Facebook and going through the comments, he has conned a lot of women.

See his photos.

