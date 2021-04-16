Friday, April 16, 2021 – Flashy city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, is among wealthy Kenyans who are not feeling the effects of recession even as the majority of the Kenyans live from hand to mouth.

While most Kenyans can barely afford a meal, the slay king lawyer and his group of rich friends enjoy the finer things in life and dine like kings and queens.

Don, as he is commonly known, took to social media and posted photos at his posh Karen residence devouring a heavy meal and sipping expensive wine with his rich friends.

“My BFFs visited me to break bread & toast to good wines …. As I always say, I celebrate my friends now when we are alive…. Life is for the living.

“We always cheer to our friendships & blessings,” he captioned photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST