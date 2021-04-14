Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – The ongoing speculation of a possible alliance between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has not gone down well with the Mt. Kenya region, especially Ruto’s allies.

Speaking yesterday, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, a close confidant of the DP, said a coalition with Raila has not been discussed and that it will not be received well in the region if it is brought up.

He accused some unnamed competitors of spinning the narrative to make it easy for them to make their line-up.

“They know Uhuru is unpopular in Central for allowing Raila into his government.”

“It is an open secret that Raila has been part and parcel of the Jubilee administration since 2018.”

“To be honest, it is difficult in Mt. Kenya,” he said.

The vocal MP said, “there is also the issue of ideological differences where Rut believes in a bottom up economy and empowering the common citizens while Raila believes in an economy that enriches the top of the pyramid”.

“Raila has fought the empowerment of hustlers, he is against harambees for religious organizations, in fact, his men have sponsored a bill to punish people who organize harambees.”

“We on this other side are rooting for hustlers,” he said.

Late last month, Rut said he is ready to reunite with Raila and in rare praise, applauded the ODM leader for his belief in national political parties.

But according to Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, there is no likelihood of Ruto and Raila coming together.

He said the move will defeat their rallying call to use next year’s elections to vanquish ‘dynasties’.

“We have said the time is up for the dynasties who have misruled this country.”

“The 2022 elections will be a do-or-die for us because it will be marking a new beginning in all aspects.”

“ Currently, the presidential race is so expensive and has become a reserve of the few wealthy people but when we get rid of these dynasties, any Kenyan with a good vision for this country can easily run and win the presidency,” he said.

On her part, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, said Ruto enjoys support across the country, and Raila “will not add much value”.

“We have MPs, MCAs, and governors from every corner of this country forming a massive web of Ruto’s supporters.”

“We have seen Uhuru meeting with a section of Coast governors in a bid to form a Coastal party, they are reducing Raila to a Luo Nyanza leader,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

