Job Title: Financial Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- The candidates should have at least a degree in Accounts or any Finance related course and professional qualification
- At least three years relevant work experience
- Experience in health care industry is an added advantage
- Should be a self-driven and highly motivated person
- Must have good interpersonal skills and teamwork
How to apply
Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5.00pm on Monday 10th May 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.