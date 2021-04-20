Closing date: April 30, 2021

JOB TITLE: Finance Officer I**

REPORTING TO: Finance Officer II**

LOCATION: Nairobi, Kenya

JOBS SUPERVISED: None**

ASSIGNMENT LENGTH: Two years, renewable by mutual agreement

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Population Council, Kenya is looking for a Finance Officer I to support the day to day running of the finance department through payment processing as per proper documentation and in-line with PC Kenya’s financial policies and procedures, and regular filing and archiving of the financial documents as appropriate.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Financial Accounting

a. Verify invoices and other primary support documents for accuracy and completeness before payment processing.

b. Prepare payment documentation and ensure necessary approvals and documentation have been obtained.

c. Post processed payments into the ERP while ensuring accuracy in coding, correct allocation of project and office expenditures.

d. Manage and reconcile of accounts payable monthly and ensure that payment periods are adhered to and the Council is in good standing and does not hold large amounts of unpaid liabilities.

e. Ensure that all office utility such as electricity, internet and telephone costs are tracked monthly, paid and tracker shared with the supervisor in a timely manner.

f. Ensure statutory deductions such as NITA, HELB, NHIF, NSSF, Provided Fund are filed and paid before the due dates.

g. Process withholding tax and VAT for consultants and other suppliers.

2. Treasury Management

a. Initiate petty cash replenishment requests

3. Compliance.

a. Ensure compliance with Council policies and procedures and donor requirements in execution of his/her duties.

4. Systems and Capacity Building

a. Support the optimization and usage of financial and operations systems through ERP implementation and training

5. Document Filing and Archiving

a. Ensure all finance documents are filed daily and sequentially as per PC filling system, files are clearly labelled and locked in the filing cabinets.

b. Ensure finance documents older than three years are archived and stored in the warehouse.

c. Track document retrieval during audits, ensuring all sampled documents are availed for audit and filed back.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree with a major in accounting or finance, professional accounting qualification, CPA Section IV/ ACCA Level 3

Computer literate with significant experience in excel, accounting packages & Microsoft Dynamic Serenic system will be an added advantage.

Fluency in English Language both verbal and written

Demonstrated knowledge of online banking systems and at least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting office preferably in an NGO

Demonstrated flexibility, ability to multitask, setting priorities, sense of urgency, positivity, and honesty

Ability to respond appropriately to unexpected requests and shifting priorities

Ability to work well independently within established guidelines, as well as part of a team.

Communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Good interpersonal skills

Good planning and organizational skills.

SALARY and BENEFITS:

Salary range between KES 148,892 – KES 179,772 per month, depending on knowledge, skills, and experience. Excellent benefits package includes medical and group life and personal accident insurance available immediately upon hire; provident plan with employer contribution equal to 10% of annual salary, after successful completion of the trial period. We strive to provide an environment of professional growth and development.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their resume and cover letter to: jobs-nairobi@popcouncil.org by 30th April 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. This is a national position and only Kenya nationals will be considered. The Population Council, Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

The Population Council, Kenya is an INGO which seeks to improve the well-being and health of current and future generations and to help achieve a humane, equitable, and sustainable balance between people and resources. We develop sustainable program solutions that respond to girls’ educational needs and build their social, economic, and health assets; improve sexual and reproductive health and rights; reduce HIV transmission; prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); assess various service-integration models and strengthen the evidence for programs related to unintended pregnancy.