World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya.

OVC DREAMS – Tumikia Mtoto Project

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: Grants Finance Officer – Tumikia Mtoto Project

Reporting to: Finance and Administration Manager

Work Location: Nairobi / Kiambu

Purpose of position: To provide financial technical support to the Tumikia Mtoto Project staff and sub grantees / recipients ensuring financial stewardship, accountability and accuracy of financial reports in line with Donor regulations and WVK Policies.

Major Responsibilities

Financial Management and Reporting 30%

Support the Finance and Administration Manager in the preparation of donor reports.

Prepare analysis of the project expenditure for management action to help in monitoring the burn rate for the grant.

Review and provide appropriate expense codes for items requested by project staff to ensure accurate posting of expenses

Reconcile LDRs with payroll for the project staff under the grant.

Support revision of budgets in line with project needs and donor regulations.

Upload approved budgets in Horizon.

Review Sub recipient quarterly and or monthly financial reports in a timely manner for consolidation.

Support the Program staff in linking Grant Budgets to Grant Work-plans, so that the activities to be undertaken in the project matches to the budget

Work with Finance & Administration Manager in matching Sub recipient’s budgets to the project budget for consistency.

Monitor and review Sub Recipients activities to ensure that only budgeted costs have been incurred.

Contract / Sub award Procurement and Management 30%

Provide support in conducting due diligence for new sub-awardees to ascertain strength of partner’s systems.

Ensuring Sub-recipients have internal control systems in place such that accounting records are complete, accurate and are maintained on a consistent basis within the generally acceptable accounting principles.

Continuously monitor and identify capacity gaps of sub awardees to inform capacity building initiatives and train them on identified gaps.

Take lead in sub-granting process, ensuring grant agreement are well executed.

Ensure timely funding requests from Sub recipients for timely disbursement to implement project activities

Review and where necessary provide appropriate expense codes to partners for (%) accurate posting of expenses.

Monitor sub-awardee financial performance and adherence to donor regulations

Follow up with sub awardees for timely reporting based on the sub award agreements.

Review of sub-awardee financial reports to ensure accuracy and compliance and ensure proper booking in sun-systems.

Maintain proper records and files on each sub-awards both electronic and hard copies.

Reconcile sub awardees receivables accounts on monthly basis

Undertake field visits as necessary to ensure Financial reports can be linked to the programmatic reports.

Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Accounts 20%

Undertake reconciliation of receivable and payables accounts for the program:

Constantly monitor balance sheet account balances

Follow up for timely accounting and facilitate booking of staff advances.

Match transaction amounts in the balance sheet accounts

Prepare monthly reconciliation statements for the balance sheet accounts

Risk Management 20%

Identify risks associated with the project for inclusion in Riskconnect and advice on mitigation measures.

Support grant project audits according to the donor requirements.

Support implementation of findings and recommendations from audits and various accountability mechanisms

Ensure the sub – awardees operate within the agreed/acceptable internal control measures to mitigate risks and ensure accountability that will result in good audit ratings

Actively participating in project start up workshops to ensure financial aspect of projects are fully understood.

Follow up with the sub grantees to analyse and submit the exempted taxes (VAT) for refund based on USAID guidelines.

Asset Management 10 %

Maintain an updated inventory schedule for all assets purchased under the grant

Ensure all assets and inventory are properly tagged and branded as per the donor guidelines

Perform inventory counts quarterly in line with USAID and World Vision guidelines

Ensure asset disposal is as per the laid down policies and donor guidelines.

Other 5%

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor or designee from time to time

Attend and lead daily devotions.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Minimum 4 years’ experience in financial management dealing with grants management and sub-grantee management

Knowledgeable on USAID grant financial management

Advanced excel and analytical skills

Demonstrated ability to work under minimal supervision

Minimum of Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting/ Finance, Economics or Business related field from a recognized university.

Professional qualifications in CPA (K) or ACCA finalist

Practical experience of using SUN system accounting Software is preferred

Application Procedure

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: https://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names pf three referees, current Police Clearance Certificate or proof of application for the same will be required during interviews.

Application deadline is April 11, 2021 at midnight.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

World Vision is a child focused organization and upholds the rights and wellbeing of children.

Our recruitment and selection procedures include screening and background checking for child abuse related offenses.

World Vision is an equal opportunity employer.

World Vision does not use employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.

More information about vacancies can be found on our official careers page https://careers.wvi.org/.

You will be required to produce a current (within 3 months) Original Police Clearance Certificate or waiting receipt during interview in case you are shortlisted

