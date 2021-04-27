Job Title: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Profile Introduction

Our client an established food manufacturerseeks to bring on board a Finance Manager.

The role holder will safe guard and optimize the utilization of the company’s financial resources through the implementation of appropriate accounting systems that ensure accurate and timely production of financial information through efficient planning, monitoring and control.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the ‘Master Data’ of accounting software

Drive the business planning and performance management process and initiate actions to remedy performance shortfalls.

Develop and implement accounting policies, systems and procedures that support company operations, facilitate quality and timely reporting and protect the company assets.

Develop and implement costing systems that support the company profitability and pricing objectives and train the relevant users and monitor continually to ensure effective application.

Prepare cash flow forecasts that are in line with operational budgets, monitor working capital levels to ensure that cash commitment can be met and initiate appropriate actions including negotiation of funding arrangements with financing partners.

Maintain relationships with the company’s banks and suppliers and other service providers and ensure that the company receives excellent service at all times.

Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely periodical accounting and management reports and present these to the management team and follow up the implementation of related action plans.

Prepare any special financial reports and analyses including brand profitability reports as may be required by the Management team, suppliers, financiers and other stakeholders.

Take charge of all tax matters, keeping up to date with latest developments and ensuring compliance thus avoiding penalties.

Assist in purchase planning and implement a credit management policy and negotiate credit terms with regular suppliers.

Liaise with the external auditors as and when necessary.

Set performance targets for departmental staff, allocate work, monitor and review performance and train staff as needed.

Provide managerial support to the ICT team and drive the development and implementation of the ICT strategy.

Participate in policy formulation for selling and marketing initiatives.

Qualifications

A Bachelors’ degree in a commercial or accounting discipline

A minimum of Ten (10) years’ experience including at least three (3) years in leadership position within a manufacturing environment.

An active member of a recognized Accountancy Institute

Training in management, preferably at MBA level

Certificate in basic computer programming esp. VBA

How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge, please apply by sending an email to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke with the subject Finance Manager by Wednesday, 5th May 2021 by 5pm.

Kindly attach your CV in word format.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.