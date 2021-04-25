Title: Finance and Strategy Manager – Microfinance Bank

Industry: Banking,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Competitive,

Our client is one of the leading Microfinance Banks in Kenya.

They seek to recruit a Finance and Strategy Manager responsible for ensuring effective strategic and operational financial planning, monitoring, and reporting to enhance the decision-making process of the Board and Senior Management Team and to ensure compliance with all statutory and external requirements and regulations, Management of the Bank’s financial functions of budgeting, cost management, financial reporting, compliance monitoring, liaison with strategy development and execution.

Responsibilities

Provide strategic leadership in operational financial planning, monitoring and reporting to enhance decision making of the MFB

Prepare timely financial statements and reports as required by all pertinent laws and regulations and deemed necessary and demanded from time to time by the Board of Directors.

Preparation of financial results for communication to relevant external parties, includes oversight and coordination of statutory reporting and audits by Central Bank, Revenue Authorities, IRA and any other financial services regulators

Liaise with the Chief Executive Office, the Board and senior management to prepare and implement the financial strategy

Develop, implement, and ensure compliance with internal financial and accounting policies and procedures

Ensure all statutory and regulatory reports are correct and submitted in a timely manner as well as with various government bodies, on all tax, accounting, and reporting requirements

Advise the CEO and the Board of Directors on all financial and accounting matters of the Bank.

Prepare, control, and monitor the organization’s revenue, capital, and expenditure budget in line with the strategic and operation plans of the organization.

Create and maintain strong financial discipline by planning, controlling, and reporting on the organization’s financial performance to the Board and Senior Management on a monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly basis.

Liaise with external auditors and regulatory bodies to ensure that all financial transactions are compliant with existing regulatory instruments and accounting standards.

Take leadership to ensure the bank is in compliance with IFRS9, Basel I, II and III and all other international accounting and banking regulation

Monitor fixed assets register, provision accounts and investment portfolio.

Liaise with ICT department in the acquisition of the necessary software for the finance function.

Maintain a good working relationship with the financial institutions with the aim of securing funds necessary for the operations of the organization.

Alert the Board of Directors regarding any irregularity, lack of compliance, lack of adherence and problems concerning the financial systems, financial plans and financial operations which could have a negative financial implication.

Oversee daily operations of the Accounts and Finance Department.

Direct and coordinate company’s financial planning

Establish and implement short- and long-term departmental goals, objectives, policies, and operating procedures

Coordinate effective treasury management to ensure effective cash flow and cash flow analysis.

Monitor and analyse monthly operating results against budget.

Manage the Bank’s cash flow position.

Ensure compliance with Government requirements in relation to budgetary preparation and approvals.

Prepare Corporate Tax returns and ensures that the Bank adheres to all tax laws and other financial statutory requirements.

Work with the senior management team and Directors to develop strategic plans and annual business plans for the bank

Participate in mobilization of lending resources and sits in various committees of the institution including ALCO, Tender Committee, Senior Management, ICT Steering committee, and others that may be established from time to time.

Manage and support the financial planning and budgeting process for the Bank and the business units

Preparation of Management information and reporting through the establishment of transparent and clear management reporting system.

Ensure ROI for all assets and investments are properly defined and enhanced to drive returns for capital investments

Periodically evaluate the various performance measurement processes and suggest any improvements

In-depth analysis of key drivers of costs and identify strategies to manage costs

Provide leadership in performance management, employee development, talent management and building a work environment that drives high performance and employee satisfaction

Carry out market competitor analysis and advise the business on the different strategies by the competitors with a view to enhance their strategies

Develop and manage budget for the function

To perform any other duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and objectives

