Job Vacancy: Head of Finance

About Angama: Angama’s flagship lodge Angama Mara is a renowned safari lodge offering a signature blend of warm Kenyan hospitality, authenticity, and professionalism, and overlooks the Maasai Mara from the edge of the Great Rift Valley, with support offices in Johannesburg & Nairobi.

About the role: Angama is looking for a highly motivated Head of Finance.

This is a new and exciting opportunity for an ambitious finance professional looking to join a fast-growing business and lead the financial and administrative functions in order to position the company for growth.

Angama is looking for a hands-on finance professional with the ability to seamlessly manage the day-to-day finance department operations as well as support Angama to drive its strategic objectives.

Angama has an inclusive culture that promotes collaboration within the organization and the Head of Finance will be coming in to work closely with the Heads of Departments and the Senior Leadership Team to support them deliver on their mandates.

Now in its seventh year of operation, Angama has been internationally recognized by numerous travel awards, withstood the onslaught of the pandemic, and now seeks to strengthen its

supporting team in Nairobi.

This position is based in Nairobi and reports to Steve Mitchell, Co-Founder.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee the general accounting functions including assets and balance sheet management, timely financial reporting, investments, internal controls, checks, and audits.

Work as part of the Senior Leadership Team to contribute financial and operational expertise in the development and implementation of Angama’s organizational strategies, policies, and practices.

Act as catalyst focused on driving achievement of both strategic and financial objectives across all group businesses while simultaneously managing end-to-end accounting and tracking against the monthly close calendar as well as preparation of board reports.

Lead and develop budgets and financial plans that demonstrate value for money; ensuring alignment with Angama’s strategic objectives and compliance with relevant policies and guidelines.

Provide the Senior Leadership and other key stakeholders with insightful analyses as well as advice in relation to profitability and optimal resource allocation.

Support the Senior Leadership in defining the Company’s overall strategy, develop as well as implement clear financial projections for execution, and continually identify opportunities for Angama to add value and make a sustained impact.

Develop, implement and maintain appropriate financial policy frameworks, processes, and systems to ensure that all financial activities comply with statutory requirements and best practices.

Lead the effective management of all Angama’s tax affairs, ensuring compliance with tax regulatory requirements (including withholding tax and PAYE, Professional standards such as IFRS, IAS, etc.)

Does this sound like you?

Chartered Accountant with a minimum of 10 years of experience working in a fast-growing and dynamic business.

Demonstrated experience and skill with budget preparation and analysis, financial reporting preparation and presentation, and the proven ability to translate technical financial data into informative reports.

A deep understanding of the Kenyan financial, legal & tax regulatory environments as well as experience dealing with international accounting and legal frameworks such as IFRS.

Strong accounting skills and experience, including management of the general ledger, journal entries, payroll, payables, and balance sheet.

Demonstrated ability to coordinate and lead high-performing teams coupled with strong organizational skills, including managing staff in remote locations.

Strong background working in an environment of rapid growth with the ability to bring energy and a dynamic approach to work that creates a positive can-do culture.

Exceptional coaching, facilitation, and communication skills, ideally with experience of training finance and non-finance professionals from different backgrounds.

Persons of all gender, race, sex, orientation, age, and identity are encouraged to apply.

For those interested in applying click on this link to apply www.shortlist.net/jobs/4519.