Job Title: Finance Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The purpose of Finance assistant position is to assist in the day to day implementation of the finance functions responsibilities.
Responsibilities
Generic responsibilities (max 10)
- Adhere to NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines
- Assist with the implementation of the support function portfolio according to plan of action
- Prepare and develop status reports as required by management
- Ensure proper filing of documents
- Promote and share ideas for improvement of the support function
Specific responsibilities
Provide day to day financial accounting of all the financial transactions in compliance with NRC financial policies and procedures:
- Record all cash movements and undertake periodic cash counts
- Assist in bank accounts and cashboxes reconciliations
- Follow up on advances and refunds
- Prepare and arrange for bank withdrawals and transfers and present for verification
- Verify all invoices, vouchers and receipts and supporting documents and enter in the system as appropriate
- Make all approved payments and upload all the support documents in Agresso
- Maintain accurate financial and accounting files and transactions
- Maintain proper filling system for all financial and accounting documents
- Prepare periodic financial reports and submit for review
- Review and Send monthly vouchers to the Nairobi office
- Assist in preparation of financial reports, budgets and budget monitoring for projects
- Review the monthly payroll for incentives staff.
- Participate Monthly BVAs meetings with the program and support team.
- Support project staff in financial matters.
Qualifications
Professional competencies
These are skills, knowledge and experience that are important for effective performance.
Generic professional competencies:
- Experience from working as a Finance Officer/Assistant in a humanitarian/recovery context
- Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts
- Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities
- Excellent knowledge of English
Context/ Specific skills, knowledge and experience:
- Degree in Finance/Accounting
- Certified Public Accountant level II
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.
- Office administration skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Computer skills with exposure to accounting systems
- Good communication skills
- Accurate and keen to detail
Behavioral competencies (max 6)
These are personal qualities that influence how successful people are in their job. NRC’s Competency Framework states 12 behavioural competencies, and the following are essential for this position:
- Handling insecure environment
- Planning and delivering results
- Empowering and building trust
- Communicating with impact and respect
How to apply
*Qualified female candidates are highly encouraged to apply for this position*