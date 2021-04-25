Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

Finance Technical Assistant

Dadaab, Garissa County, Kenya

About Us: The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation helping people forced to flee.

We work in crises across 31 countries, providing emergencies and long-term assistance to millions of people every year.

We stand up for people forced to flee, advocating their rights.

NORCAP, our global provider of expertise, helps improve international and local ability to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from crises.

NRC also runs the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre in Geneva, a global leader in reporting on and advocating for people displaced within their own country.

Employment with NRC may lead to employment in or deployment to Regions, Countries, Areas or Offices that may be host to considerable health, safety and security risks.

NRC takes this very seriously and we have procedures in place to reduce known risks, but will never be able to take away all risks.

Role and responsibilities

The purpose of Finance assistant position is to assist in the day to day implementation of the finance functions responsibilities.

Generic responsibilities (max 10)

Adhere to NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines

Assist with the implementation of the support function portfolio according to plan of action

Prepare and develop status reports as required by management

Ensure proper filing of documents

Promote and share ideas for improvement of the support function

Specific responsibilities

Provide day to day financial accounting of all the financial transactions in compliance with NRC financial policies and procedures:

Record all cash movements and undertake periodic cash counts

Assist in bank accounts and cashboxes reconciliations

Follow up on advances and refunds

Prepare and arrange for bank withdrawals and transfers and present for verification

Verify all invoices, vouchers and receipts and supporting documents and enter in the system as appropriate

Make all approved payments and upload all the support documents in Agresso

Maintain accurate financial and accounting files and transactions

Maintain proper filling system for all financial and accounting documents

Prepare periodic financial reports and submit for review

Review and Send monthly vouchers to the Nairobi office

Assist in preparation of financial reports, budgets and budget monitoring for projects

Review the monthly payroll for incentives staff.

Participate Monthly BVAs meetings with the program and support team.

Support project staff in financial matters.

Professional competencies

These are skills, knowledge and experience that are important for effective performance.

Generic professional competencies:

Experience from working as a Finance Officer/Assistant in a humanitarian/recovery context

Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

Excellent knowledge of English

Context / Specific skills, knowledge and experience:

Degree in Finance/Accounting

Certified Public Accountant level II

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Office administration skills

Interpersonal skills

Computer skills with exposure to accounting systems

Good communication skills

Accurate and keen to detail

Behavioral competencies (max 6)

These are personal qualities that influence how successful people are in their job. NRC’s Competency Framework states 12 behavioural competencies, and the following are essential for this position:

Handling insecure environment

Planning and delivering results

Empowering and building trust

Communicating with impact and respect

We offer:

Duty station: Dadaab

Contract period is one year renewable depending on funding availability.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s Code of Conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Dadaab.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online.

*Qualified female candidates are highly encouraged to apply for this position*

Apply Before: 07/05/2021, 09:44