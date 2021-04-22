Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Supplier Management

  • invoice entry
  • statement reconciliation

Retail & Delivery Sales Management

  • Daily sales posting and reconciliations
  • manage discrepancies to resolution
  • prepare deposit slips for deposits

Stock Reconciliation

  • Cafe Stocks transfers consolidation
  • Daily Roastery log update
  • Participation in monthly/periodic stock takes

Filing & Administration

  • maintain online filing systems
  • accurate & detailed record management of physical filing systems
  • expense claims
  • create documents using Google Docs, Microsoft Office & other software

Qualifications

  • be positive and have a sunny disposition to life
  • be a team player
  • conversant (or able to quickly become) with Xero
  • have an immaculate attention to detail
  • ideally pursuing their CPA I / CPA II
  • At least one (1) year work experience in Hospitality industry will be an added advantage
  • being highly organized
  • motivated yet flexible self-starter effective in a fast-paced environment who can manage multiple tasks & moving priorities
  • able to achieve goals with minimal supervision

Certifications required

  • KCSE C+
  • CPA or CPA Candidate

Degree qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply

Click here to apply

