Position: Finance Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
Supplier Management
- invoice entry
- statement reconciliation
Retail & Delivery Sales Management
- Daily sales posting and reconciliations
- manage discrepancies to resolution
- prepare deposit slips for deposits
Stock Reconciliation
- Cafe Stocks transfers consolidation
- Daily Roastery log update
- Participation in monthly/periodic stock takes
Filing & Administration
- maintain online filing systems
- accurate & detailed record management of physical filing systems
- expense claims
- create documents using Google Docs, Microsoft Office & other software
Qualifications
- be positive and have a sunny disposition to life
- be a team player
- conversant (or able to quickly become) with Xero
- have an immaculate attention to detail
- ideally pursuing their CPA I / CPA II
- At least one (1) year work experience in Hospitality industry will be an added advantage
- being highly organized
- motivated yet flexible self-starter effective in a fast-paced environment who can manage multiple tasks & moving priorities
- able to achieve goals with minimal supervision
Certifications required
- KCSE C+
- CPA or CPA Candidate
Degree qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
How to apply