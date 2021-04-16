Job Title: Finance Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

Deloitte is a leading provider of world-class professional services dedicated to providing value added solutions to our clients. We take pride in our reputation for providing a globally consistent quality service, an integrated approach and world-class expertise. Deloitte is renowned for its innovative and collaborative culture, where talented people work closely with like-minded individuals to achieve collective success.

Deloitte East Africa provides seamless cross-border services to multinationals, large national enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises and the public sector, across three (3) countries in the region: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A career with Deloitte offers you the opportunity to engage with and work alongside leading corporations within the East African region, and an opportunity to start and grow your career within a dynamic and rewarding environment. You will get the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career in Kenya and within the East Africa market.

Deloitte is seeking to fill various positions under the USAID funded Tujenge Jamii project.

About Tujenge Jamii Project

The Tujenge Jamii project is a five-year USAID funded service delivery project, providing HIV care and treatment, as well as services in the area of family planning/reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (FP/RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). The project is focused on increasing the use of county-led health and social services in four counties in Kenya, namely Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Nakuru.

Program Objectives:

Increased access and demand for quality HIV prevention services;

Increased access and demand for quality HIV treatment services;

Increased access and demand for quality FP/RMNCAH, nutrition, and WASH services;

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners, and communities to deliver quality health services.

We are seeking to recruit a dynamic, mature and result-oriented individual to fill the position of a Finance Assistant within the project.

Responsibilities

· Timely requisitioning of petty cash at field level and ensuring reimbursements and done

· Ensuring completeness of all petty cash vouchers: proper back up, complete approval by relevant officers, continuous referencing and accuracy of the figures.

· Managing program advances in the county offices

· Maintaining well-updated and accessible finance files at field level including retirement returns, petty cash and cash reconciliations.

· Support program staff in making cash payments for meetings and workshops

· Ensuring program staff and county officials account for advances in a timely manner.

· Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements.

· Downloading and validating transactions processed through the Mpesa platform

· Assist Finance Officer in preparation of supporting documentation for internal and regulatory audits

Qualifications

· Degree in Commerce/Business Accounting

· At least CPA part I or II

· Minimum 1-3 years of progressive working experience in similar environment with adequate exposure to project accounting, financial management including budgeting, grants and contracts

· Understanding of finance records reconciliations

· Must have demonstrable hands-on experience with an accounting system

How to apply

Please note that candidates that do not attach their resumes and academic credentials will not be considered.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not ask individuals to pay any fees or money as part of the recruitment process.