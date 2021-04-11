The 47 Investment Ltd
Job Title: Finance and Administration Officer
The 47 Investment Ltd is a construction company that offers construction and design solutions for residential and commercial buildings in Kenya.
We would like to hire an efficient Finance and Administration Officer to be based in our offices in Utawala.
Location: Eastern Bypass, Utawala, Kibiku Road
Salary: Ksh, 30,000
Report To: Managing Director
Responsibilities:
- Manage daily operations and monitor the financial transactions to ensure that these are in line with company policies.
- preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other financial reports
- Ensure all required statutory reports are filed with respective authorities (NSSF, VAT,PAYEE,NHIF etc)
- Management of Office utilities and statutory licenses – timely renew and payment of all legal requirements and office utilities (licenses, insurance, telephone bills, internet, etc)
- Prepare quotation, Invoices, delivery notes and job completion report
- Maintain up-to-date record of ongoing construction projects, ensuring compliance to set timelines and internal regulations.
- Track expenditure of all projects and prepare timely financial reports to the management
- Prepare and review all payments for subcontractors to ensure they are within the agreed budgets
- Reconcile accounts payable and accounts receivable on daily basis
- Accurate accounting of the materials received and issued. Report on the stock levels
- Procurement of company supplies at the most competitive price and in a timely manner
- Track and update current prices of hardware materials from our vendors and analyses wholesale prices vs retail prices
- Responsible for administrative support through document filling, photocopying, scanning, sending and responding to relevant email/correspondence
- Formulate office administration Budget and manage office expenses
- Manage and oversee proper utilization of equipment and properties (vehicles, machines, tools, etc.)
- Assists with the development of project work plans and Coordination of projects
- General office maintenance and management including safety and security
- Oversee office cleanliness and tidiness to reflect the company image
- Any other related duty as may be directed by the supervisor
Qualifications and Requirement
- At least a Diploma in Business Related course
- Must have a Minimum 2 years’ experience in finance & administration work in a construction Industry
- CPA Part 2 is an added advantage
Other Skills
- Great mathematical and Cost management
- organizational, and time-management skills.
- Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
- Action-oriented with an inherent drive for results
- Driving license is an added advantage
- Must be 28 years and above.
- Candidates currently living in Utawala and its environs, are encouraged to apply
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Finance and Administration officer) to the47recruitment@gmail.com before 16th April 2021.