The 47 Investment Ltd

Job Title: Finance and Administration Officer

The 47 Investment Ltd is a construction company that offers construction and design solutions for residential and commercial buildings in Kenya.

We would like to hire an efficient Finance and Administration Officer to be based in our offices in Utawala.

Location: Eastern Bypass, Utawala, Kibiku Road

Salary: Ksh, 30,000

Report To: Managing Director

Responsibilities:

Manage daily operations and monitor the financial transactions to ensure that these are in line with company policies.

preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other financial reports

Ensure all required statutory reports are filed with respective authorities (NSSF, VAT,PAYEE,NHIF etc)

Management of Office utilities and statutory licenses – timely renew and payment of all legal requirements and office utilities (licenses, insurance, telephone bills, internet, etc)

Prepare quotation, Invoices, delivery notes and job completion report

Maintain up-to-date record of ongoing construction projects, ensuring compliance to set timelines and internal regulations.

Track expenditure of all projects and prepare timely financial reports to the management

Prepare and review all payments for subcontractors to ensure they are within the agreed budgets

Reconcile accounts payable and accounts receivable on daily basis

Accurate accounting of the materials received and issued. Report on the stock levels

Procurement of company supplies at the most competitive price and in a timely manner

Track and update current prices of hardware materials from our vendors and analyses wholesale prices vs retail prices

Responsible for administrative support through document filling, photocopying, scanning, sending and responding to relevant email/correspondence

Formulate office administration Budget and manage office expenses

Manage and oversee proper utilization of equipment and properties (vehicles, machines, tools, etc.)

Assists with the development of project work plans and Coordination of projects

General office maintenance and management including safety and security

Oversee office cleanliness and tidiness to reflect the company image

Any other related duty as may be directed by the supervisor

Qualifications and Requirement

At least a Diploma in Business Related course

Must have a Minimum 2 years’ experience in finance & administration work in a construction Industry

CPA Part 2 is an added advantage

Other Skills

Great mathematical and Cost management

organizational, and time-management skills.

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Action-oriented with an inherent drive for results

Driving license is an added advantage

Must be 28 years and above.

Candidates currently living in Utawala and its environs, are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Finance and Administration officer) to the47recruitment@gmail.com before 16th April 2021.