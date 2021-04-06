Cytonn Investments is an alternative investment manager, with a captive real estate development capability. Cytonn has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas – the lack of high yielding investment products and the lack of institutional grade real estate. We distribute high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and we deploy that funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, FinTech, and hospitality.

To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join the team in the Finance Department. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to participate in our share ownership plan.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Documenting the accounting process to capture the SPVs business model

Reconcile the intercompany balances between the entities in the company

Prepare schedules for all accounts in the general ledger under management

Ensure subsidiary books are reconciled at all times (trade receivables, trade payables and inventory)

Prepare daily, weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports to support business decision making

Manage the accounting function of the entities assigned from time to time

Prepare schedules for all accounts in the general ledger for entities under management

Ensure postings are done in the system based on approved source documents

Assist in financial reporting and provide analysis for the management accounts

Ensure the entities under management are compliant with all taxation and other regulatory requirements. These includes PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA, VAT and WHT.

Continuously identify areas of policy and operational improvement in area of operation

Train and assist others within a team environment.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

CPA (K) and/or ACCA and Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, finance or related degree

KCSE B+ and above

Three (3) years working experience in a Finance environment

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strict deadlines conscious with minimum supervision

Ability to easily adapt to dynamic, complex and rapidly changing finance environment.

Ability to learn and to train team members

How to Apply

