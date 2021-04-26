FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION ACCOUNTANT (REF: CAK/ ACCNT/2021)

Deadline: Friday, May 7, 2021 – 23:59

Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Preparation of Society final accounts, Trial Balance, Balance sheets etc; and ensure production of accurate financial reports; 
  • Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets and ensuring adequate budgetary controls are in place; 
  • Ensure timely collection of debt through timely follow-up;
  • Developing a robust financial management framework for CAK; 
  • Conducting reviews/evaluations for cost reductions on various vote heads; 
  • To liaise with internal /External Auditors on audit Controls and act on management letters; 
  • Management of staff payrolls;
  • Ensuring the CAK assets and liabilities are recorded correctly and safeguarded; 
  • Keeping and managing debtors and creditors records; 
  • Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment; 
  • Ensuring that accounts and reconciliation are done on a monthly basis and adherence to specific deadlines; and 
  • Approving payments made by CAK; 
  • Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time. 

Qualifications

  • A holder of a Business-related degree or its equivalent from a recognised university and CPA (K) or ACCA or, Bachelor’s Degree and CPA (K) or its equivalent or, CPA (K) 
  • Satisfactorily served as an Accountant in the Society or a comparable position with similar responsibilities a busy organization for a minimum period of 3 years.
  • Have demonstrated high financial management capability and Investment.
  • Have good knowledge of Accounting Tools 

Skills and Personal Attributes

  • High financial management capability.
  • Judgment and decision-making ability
  • Strong analytical, financial reporting, and presentation skills with the ability to present complex issues clearly and concisely 
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • High leadership and administrative capacity
  • Ability to plan and execute tasks with minimal supervision
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Good IT skills and Proficient in Microsoft office suite

How to Apply

 Download Application Form 

