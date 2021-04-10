Saturday, April 10, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the man whom the Cabinet wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Commenting on social media on Friday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, said the Cabinet wants Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, to be Uhuru’s successor and to be deputized by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Itumbi said political analyst Mutahu Ngunyi is aware of the plan and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is on record endorsing the duo.

“The Cabinet has a 2022 Coalition too, President: @FredMatiangiRunning Mate: Mutahi Kagwe.

“Initially I thought it was a joke, then the evidence 1. CS @JamesMacharia_has gone public about it

“2. @MutahiNgunyithe State House strategist, has VOICED it We wish them well,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the chair of cabinet meetings and he seems to be aware of the decision of the cabinet to endorse Matiang’i.

The Kenyan DAILY POST