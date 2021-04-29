Thursday, April 29, 2021 – A Kenyan lady who is HIV positive has posted photos to show how her health improved after she started taking ARVs.

The chocolate-skinned and voluptuous lady was living in denial when she tested positive.

The deadly virus almost claimed her life but in 2014, she started taking ARVs to save her life.

She has been taking antiretroviral drugs for 7 years now and her health has greatly improved.

She encouraged those living with the virus not to lose hope, adding that HIV is not a death sentence.

She went ahead and shared photos to show how she looked sickly before she started medication.

Check out her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST